In Pictures: Rivers in full spate as Cumbria sees rising water levels

Travellers in southern Scotland and northern England have been grappling with the rain as communities braced for rising water levels.

Weather warnings of heavy rain are in force, including an amber alert for Cumbria which warns of “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater”.

Flood defences were deployed in Cumbria with Cockermouth and Keswick among the affected communities.

Keswick Rugby Club’s pitch was waterlogged (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The rugby club’s clubhouse was also affected by the deluge (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A broken down car in floodwater near Derwentwater, Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Travel was disrupted with some roads unpassable while flood defences were attempting to hold back the rising river levels.

The River Kent in Kendal, Cumbria, also reached high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A Met Office amber warning was in place for Kendal (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

(Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Kendal, in the Lake District, was the subject of an amber warning as strenuous efforts were made to avoid flooding.

The rising water came as, further north, Scotland’s largest city Glasgow was preparing to welcome world leaders for the Cop26 climate summit.

Cockermouth, Cumbria, was also affected by high water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Brollies were out in force for those watching the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Bridges themselves became flooded (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Cockermouth was another community where residents could only look on and watch the water rise.

Advisories suggested the inundation could be a threat to life.

The Met Office said floods could be life-threatening in Cockermouth (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Properties were affected by the rising water levels (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)