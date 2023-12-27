In Pictures: Royals in Wales and the hunt began for a new first minister in 2023

Wales has enjoyed many contrasts throughout 2023, from the celebrations surrounding frequent visits by the new Prince and Princess of Wales to tragedy as several young people lost their lives on the country’s roads.

The royal couple visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.

William and Kate were greeted by cheering schoolchildren when they arrived at Grange Pavilion close to the city centre for an event marking the start of Black History Month.

They also championed Wales during the Six Nations rugby international against England at the Principality Stadium.

Sir Keir Starmer promised to make the UK a world leader in clean green steel as he visited Port Talbot.

The Labour leader visited Tata’s giant plant in South Wales, saying the industry was “the future, not the past”.

The Government announced it will pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot as part of plans to produce “greener” steel – but as many as 3,000 jobs could be lost.

Police searching for four teenagers, who had been missing after going camping, found their bodies inside a crashed car in North Wales.

A massive hunt was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris after they failed to return home from an overnight trip to the Snowdonia area.

Meanwhile, three people died and two others were badly injured in a crash in Cardiff in March.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the collision on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of the city.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were badly injured. Police were criticised after the group were discovered two days after the collision.

Controversial plans to house asylum seekers in a hotel in West Wales were dropped by the Home Office.

The Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli was due to house up to 241 people, a move that was opposed by the council and led to protests being held outside the building.

Carmarthenshire County Council said the Home Office sent it written confirmation that the plan has been scrapped after the authority highlighted to the Government its concerns over rising community tensions.

Several people were arrested following a riot that was sparked by the deaths of two teenagers in Cardiff.

Harvey Evans, 15, died alongside his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16, when the Sur-Ron bike they were riding crashed in the Ely area of the city.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

CCTV from the area has since confirmed police were following the teenagers despite South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael dismissing it the following day as “rumour”.

It was all change at the Senedd as Plaid Cymru welcomed new leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

Mr ap Iorwerth, who represents Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in the Senedd, was named as successor following the resignation of Adam Price after a report found a culture of sexual harassment, bullying and misogyny and made 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party.

And in December, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced he is standing down as Labour leader, triggering the contest to find his successor.

The 69-year-old politician, who has been Wales’ leader since December 2018, said he hoped his replacement could be in place before Easter 2024.