18 December 2022

In Pictures: Sausage dogs show off festive finery during winter walk

By The Newsroom
18 December 2022

Dachshunds sporting Santa suits and reindeer horns braved the snowy ground in London for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together in the annual event to celebrate the season by donning festive fancy dress and tasteful Christmas jumpers.

Red was the most popular colour for this year’s Christmassy coats and costumes.

While the conditions proved too chilly for some delicate paws, dozens of dashing dachshunds took the opportunity to scamper with their buddies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news

Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

news