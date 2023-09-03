03 September 2023

In Pictures: September sunshine sparks rush to beaches and parks

By The Newsroom
03 September 2023

It may be September but glorious sunshine provided plenty of incentive for people to get out of their homes on Sunday morning.

In London’s Hyde Park deckchairs and trips on the boating lake were in demand while visitors to the capital could admire attractions such as Tower Bridge at their best.

Boscombe beach was just one to get an influx of visitors as Britons took advantage of the ideal conditions for sea swimming and sunbathing.

Near Birmingham, sunflower fields near Wythall were a place for people to lap up the conditions.

The blue skies were perfect weather for those on Bournemouth beach to watch performers at the town’s air festival.

Meanwhile, in London there was plenty of opportunity for sedate relaxation in deckchairs or to take to the water.

