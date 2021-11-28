In Pictures: Snow blankets parts of UK as temperatures drop

Parts of the UK have woken up to a blanket of snow as temperatures plummeted following the havoc caused by Storm Arwen.

The north of England was worst hit as the Met Office warned of wintry showers and icy stretches.

Snow-covered fields in the village of Stainton, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A car drives along an icy road through High Green in the Yorkshire Dales (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman walks through the snow in the fields and hills surrounding High Green (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Sheep graze in a snow-covered field near High Green (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Forecasters have warned temperatures could drop to as low as minus 10C in the late hours of Sunday in what they say could be the “coldest night of the season”.

Vehicles attempt to travel along the snow-covered A515 near Biggin, in the Peak District (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

A motorist unable to take his vehicle any further walks along the A515 (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Snow covers fields and hills surrounding St Mary The Virgin Church in Arkengarthdale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

People at a snow-covered Angel of the North in Gateshead (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office has also issued two yellow ice warnings – one across eastern parts of Scotland and another stretching from the north-east of England down to the south coast – from Sunday afternoon.

A man runs through the snow in Gunnerside, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A house covered in snow on the A53 close to Buxton, Derbyshire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Walkers cross a field covered in snow close to Buxton (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Sporting events were also hit by the snowfall, with the Burnley-Tottenham match in the Premier League being called off due to the conditions.

Fans cross the bridge to the stadium in the snow before the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Snow is cleared from the pitch prior to the Livingston v Rangers cinch Premiership match (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

Snow is cleared from the pitch but the Burnley v Tottenham match was still postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)