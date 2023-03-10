In pictures: Snow brings treacherous conditions to parts of UK
By The Newsroom
People have been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary after snow caused chaos around the UK.
Gales and blizzards as a result of Storm Larisa battered parts of the country, and the Met Office still has a number of warnings in place for snow and ice.
A temperature of minus 13.6C was recorded in Altnaharra in Sutherland in the Highland region of northern Scotland overnight.
