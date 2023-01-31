Members of the Jarl squad give a war cry as they march through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)
31 January 2023

In pictures: Spectacular Up Helly Aa festival returns after two-year absence

By The Newsroom
31 January 2023

Shetland was once again the setting for the spectacular Up Helly Aa festival as Vikings returned to the island after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which attracts visitors from across the world, sees folk dress as Vikings to march through the streets of Lerwick in a celebration of the region’s Norse history.

The march is led by the Guizer Jarl, or Viking chief, who leads his Jarl squad on the march and culminates in the evening with a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate joins market traders to discuss early years development campaign

world news

Police extremely concerned about dog walker missing for three days

news

Boy, 16, to appear in court charged with murder of teenage girl

news