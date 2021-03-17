In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day festivities take place as vaccine drive rolls on

Ireland is marking its second St Patrick’s Day of the coronavirus era with events scaled back in light to the threat to public health.

For the second year in a row, the pandemic ensured that the usual throngs and revelry were absent with public safety concerns governing the annual festivities, although the ongoing vaccination campaign provided hope for a return next year to the parades of the past at home and abroad.

However, the patron saint’s feast was marked in a socially distanced way by those who ventured out while, as usual, landmarks at home and abroad were illuminated with a green filter.

Grace Wang, 18 months, dressed up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on O’Connell Street (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

People dressed up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A man dressed up to celebrate St Patrick’s day in Dublin city centre (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A man on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin joins in the festivities (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

A man takes a selfie with members of An Garda Siochana (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Anderson Lima and Julianna Santos, originally from Brazil but living in Ireland, celebrate St Patrick’s Day on a quiet Temple Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Garda ride through the quiet Temple Bar area of Dublin on St Patrick’s Day (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Marie Griffin at her home in Oriel Street in Dublin which is decorated to mark St Patrick’s Day (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 17, 2021 (PA Wire)

St Patrick's Day is marked in O'Connell Street in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales joined Tourism Ireland's Global Greenings campaign to mark St Patrick’s Day (Richard McCarthy/PA) (PA Wire)