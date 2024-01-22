22 January 2024

In Pictures: Storm Isha batters communities… and there is more to come

By The Newsroom
22 January 2024

Thousands of households and businesses were left without power as Storm Isha swept the UK and Ireland.

Trains were halted and flights rerouted as wind speeds reached nearly 100mph.

A pensioner died when the car in which he was a passenger hit a fallen tree in Scotland.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office said the highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

