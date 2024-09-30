30 September 2024

In Pictures: Stormy weather brings further flooding and travel disruption to UK

By The Newsroom
30 September 2024

Heavy rain has continued across parts of the UK, bringing more flooding and travel disruption.

According to the Met Office, some counties in southern and central England have had more than 250% of their average September rainfall.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be replaced by dry spells across much of the UK in a brief respite before a wet weekend, the Met Office said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry all smiles at London charity event for children

news

SpaceX capsule arrives to bring stranded astronauts home – but not until February

world news

Driver, 96, who lost control of car killing woman is given suspended sentence

news