error code: 1003
18 October 2021

In Pictures: Students let hair down for traditional Raisin Monday foam fight

By The Newsroom
18 October 2021

Hundreds of students at St Andrews University have let their hair down in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

Students got a soaking as part of the famous event inspired by the 600-year-old Scottish university’s “academic families” tradition, which sees older students adopt first-year students as “children” and help guide them in a system of mentoring.

The mentoring culminates in Raisin Weekend, when the “children” are entertained by their parents and are encouraged to play pranks and silly games.

On Raisin Monday the “children” dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes, are given strange objects with a traditional Latin inscription, and are let loose on Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight.

(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nineties nostalgia: See supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and co in these incredible throwback photos

fashion and beauty

We must show unbreakable resolve after ‘attack on democracy’ says former PM Gordon Brown

news

Matt Hancock United Nations job offer said to have been withdrawn

news