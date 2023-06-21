21 June 2023

In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain

By The Newsroom
21 June 2023

People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.

In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.

Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.

