In Pictures: Sun rises on Summer Solstice across Britain
By The Newsroom
People across the UK have gathered to celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice – the longest day and shortest night of the year.
Members of the Happy Seal Yoga class in Scarborough marked the occasion by stretching out and going for a swim as the sun rose in the North Yorkshire resort’s Cayton Bay.
In Wiltshire, crowds converged on Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain before dawn.
Others took a ride on the London Eye to get the best view of the sunrise.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox