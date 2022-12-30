The Queen during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
30 December 2022

In pictures: Sunshine and sadness in the year we said goodbye to the Queen

By The Newsroom
30 December 2022

The year 2022 saw a watershed moment in British public life as the country said farewell to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 in September, only weeks after the UK had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s devotion to public service was apparent throughout the year – with her final public act taking place a matter of days before her death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew Tate ‘detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape’

news

Football world pays tribute to Pele after three-time World Cup winner’s death

football

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

world news