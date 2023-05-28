28 May 2023

In Pictures: Superheroes are a family affair for fans at Comic-Con

By The Newsroom
28 May 2023

Thousands of enthusiasts have dressed as their favourite characters from the worlds of film and animation for a three-day celebration of all things pop culture in east London.

The creative costumes – many handmade – raised some eyebrows on public transport as fans travelled to the ExCel in east London for its annual MCM Comic-Con event.

