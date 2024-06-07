07 June 2024

In Pictures: Swinney dishes up curry while Sunak goes back to school

By The Newsroom
07 June 2024

The General Election campaign trail is heating up as SNP leader John Swinney dished up a tempting curry lunch in Glasgow and met Waspi campaigners dressed in suffragette colours of purple and green.

Meanwhile, as he faces a backlash for leaving Thursday’s D-Day anniversary events in Normandy early, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself with a much younger audience when he went back to school and joined pupils at the Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer donned a hard hat and headed for a housing development in north-west London where he attempted to woo first-time buyers with the announcement of the party’s new Freedom to Buy scheme.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William attends final international event commemorating D-Day 80th anniversary

news

Drones search for TV doctor Michael Mosley after he goes missing in Greece

news

VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

football