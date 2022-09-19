In Pictures: Tears shed as nation mourns with royal family at Queen’s funeral

The Queen’s state funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey, with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.
King Charles III and his siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.
Tens of thousands of mourners filled the capital to pay their last respects.
Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral.
