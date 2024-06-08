08 June 2024

In Pictures: Tennis and ‘splat the rat’ – Party leaders seek support on Saturday

By The Newsroom
08 June 2024

The leaders of the main UK parties were all out campaigning on Saturday, with sporting sessions and gardening visits the order of the day.

Liberal Democrat chief Sir Ed Davey put his best foot forward with a game of tennis against a party candidate, before trying his hand at crazy golf.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both visited garden projects, with the Tory leader also taking a chance to “splat a rat” at a village fete in his constituency.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, took the Labour campaign to a brewery in London and tried his hand at pulling a pint.

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney enjoyed the performing arts during an event at a project in West Lothian.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William attends final international event commemorating D-Day 80th anniversary

news

Drones search for TV doctor Michael Mosley after he goes missing in Greece

news

VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

football