In Pictures: Tennis and ‘splat the rat’ – Party leaders seek support on Saturday
By The Newsroom
The leaders of the main UK parties were all out campaigning on Saturday, with sporting sessions and gardening visits the order of the day.
Liberal Democrat chief Sir Ed Davey put his best foot forward with a game of tennis against a party candidate, before trying his hand at crazy golf.
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both visited garden projects, with the Tory leader also taking a chance to “splat a rat” at a village fete in his constituency.
Sir Keir, meanwhile, took the Labour campaign to a brewery in London and tried his hand at pulling a pint.
In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney enjoyed the performing arts during an event at a project in West Lothian.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox