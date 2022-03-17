In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day
St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.
Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.
People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.
