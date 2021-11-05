05 November 2021

In Pictures: Thousands march in climate strike

By The Newsroom
05 November 2021

Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change.

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg was among those who attended the climate strike organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, which saw people march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

Campaigners made the point that the planet is sick (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
Greta Thunberg was seen among the demonstrators ( (PA Wire)

A variety of pointed messages were displayed.

(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
Politicians attending Cop26 were urged to take action (PA Wire)
Young people made up many of the protesters ( (PA Wire)
(Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
A dog during the Fridays for Future Scotland march (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
Indigenous people joined in to share the message to protect the planet (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

World leaders were the target of an environmental protest earlier in the day

An actor dressed in a mask depicting Prime Minister Boris Johnson dined at a banquet of environmental and climate degradation during a performance on Buchanan Street (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
World leaders were warned they are not doing enough (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

