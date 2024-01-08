08 January 2024

In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as snow and sleet sweep in

By The Newsroom
08 January 2024

A cold snap saw millions of Britons braving wintry weather on Monday as the country was hit by snow, sleet and rain.

A yellow warning for ice was in place across southern England and South Wales for Monday afternoon and evening.

And in the Scottish Highlands temperatures dipped to -8C.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said “significant” floods are expected to continue in parts of England as some regions are grappling with flooding following intense rainfall.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer toured streets in Loughborough, Leicestershire, being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

Snow flurries led to difficult driving conditions and queues on motorways.

