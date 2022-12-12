12 December 2022

In Pictures: UK shivers as temperatures plunge

By The Newsroom
12 December 2022

As the wintry weather causes gridlock on the roads and grounds flights for some frustrated travellers, others were out enjoying the snow around the UK.

It was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in Braemar in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C.

Several rail lines were closed and there were severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but one line affected.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Players and fans alike rue missed opportunity as they fly home from World Cup

news

Snow could hit southern England as ice cold temperatures drop to minus 10C

news

Basketball star Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

world news