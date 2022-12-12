In Pictures: UK shivers as temperatures plunge
By The Newsroom
As the wintry weather causes gridlock on the roads and grounds flights for some frustrated travellers, others were out enjoying the snow around the UK.
It was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in Braemar in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C.
Several rail lines were closed and there were severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but one line affected.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox