11 August 2024

In pictures: Up, up and away – Hot air balloons add colour to Bristol skyline

By The Newsroom
11 August 2024

Hot air balloons have been taking to the skies above Bristol for the past three days at the annual international fiesta.

First held in 1979, the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta celebrates the city’s links to hot air ballooning.

More than 100 hot air balloons have taken part in this year’s event, which is based in the hills of the Ashton Court area of the city.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news