06 June 2024

In Pictures: Veterans and royals in poignant commemoration of D-Day 80 years on

By The Newsroom
06 June 2024

The bravery and sacrifice of D-Day veterans has been celebrated by the King and the Prince of Wales on the 80th anniversary of the beach invasion.

Before speaking to veterans at a special lunch, Charles addressed an emotional audience at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, while William spoke at the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach.

In the UK, people gathered for services in Falmouth, Cornwall, and Alrewas in Staffordshire.

A military piper began the commemorations early in the morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.

