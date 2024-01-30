Powered By Pixels
30 January 2024

In Pictures: Vikings storm streets of Lerwick as Up Helly Aa festival returns

By The Newsroom
30 January 2024

Up Helly Aa made a roaring comeback to the streets of Lerwick as thousands gathered to watch the world-famous fire festival.

This year’s event made history after women were invited to join the Jarl Squad for the first time since the festival began in the 1870s.

Up Helly Aa aims to celebrate Shetland’s Norse heritage and begins with a morning parade culminating in a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Elon Musk says first human has been implanted with Neuralink brain chip

world news

Ex Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail on official secrets charges

world news

Demolition crew move in on Captain Tom's spa pool building

news