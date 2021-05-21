In Pictures: Weekend washout begins with high winds

Spring weather May 21
Spring weather May 21 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:00am, Fri 21 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The first weekend of relaxed restrictions in England is set to be a washout, with rain and wind forecast.

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

A yellow weather warning for winds which could cause travel disruption is in place for the south-west corner of England from 3pm on Friday

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

Daytime temperatures are set to be low for the time of year, with the mercury expected to rise to only around 14C London, and 12C in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

Sunday is expected to be more promising, with more showers but longer dry, bright spells moving in.

Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather May 21st 2021 (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Wet

Gallery

PA