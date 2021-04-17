In Pictures: Windsor remembers Duke of Edinburgh on day of his funeral

Windsor was centre stage as the nation prepared to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with Philip’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations with his coffin due to be brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, will wear a face mask as she leads 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws while police outside the castle kept a careful eye on the build-up.

The Duke of Edinburgh's Insignia's placed on the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor

The RAF Wings and Field Marshal's Baton, belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh gifted to his wife, the Queen

The Order of Australian Knight, the Order of New Zealand, the order of Canada, the Canada Order of Military Merit, and the Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu, were placed on the altar

Police officers and members of the public walk past a gallery in Windsor High Street, containing pictures of the duke

The duke's Danish and Greek links are clear with the Royal Victorian Order Collar and Badge, and the Royal Victorian Order Breast Star and Badge (front) and The Order of the Elephant (Denmark), and the Order of the Redeemer (Greece)

The funeral will take place under coronavirus restrictions

Members of the press and general public outside Windsor Castle, ahead of the funeral

