In Pictures: Winter Lights festival returns to London for first time since 2020
By The Newsroom
The award-winning Winter Lights festival has returned to London for the first time since 2020, illuminating Canary Wharf with a spectacular collection of more than 20 installations.
The festival’s seventh year promises to leave the dark winter evenings aglow in an event running until January 28.
It showcases installations by some of the most innovative light artists from across the globe, with some new commissions alongside pieces never before seen in the UK.
