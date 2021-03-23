In Pictures: You must stay at home – a year since first lockdown

A member of the PSNI Musgrave Street custody team wearing full PPE
A member of the PSNI Musgrave Street custody team wearing full PPE (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
7:55am, Tue 23 Mar 2021
Tuesday marks a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first UK lockdown.

In a sombre address to the nation, he told the public they would only be allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including food shopping, exercise once per day, medical need and travelling for work when absolutely necessary.

All shops selling non-essential goods were told to close, gatherings of more than two people in public were banned, events including weddings – but excluding funerals – were cancelled.

Here are some of the most striking images to mark the anniversary:

A herd of goats taking advantage of quiet streets in Llandudno (PA Wire)
A woman praying at the closed doors of Westminster Cathedral (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Lockdown Anniversary (PA Wire)
Police move on a couple in Primrose Hill (PA Wire)
A man wearing a face mask in Baker Street tube station (PA Wire)
Workers at the Bloc Blinds factory wearing face masks (PA Wire)
Two families maintain social distancing while talking to each other (PA Wire)
A nurse making a video of a newborn baby (PA Wire)
Dominic Cummings answers questions (PA Wire)
Man walks among food parcels (PA Wire)
Artist Peter Barber working on a mural in Manchester city centre (PA Wire)
The Queen inspecting a bouquet of flowers (PA Wire)
More than 200 unused black cabs parked in a large area of farmland (PA Wire)
Margaret Keenan, 90, being applauded after receiving her Covid-19 vaccine (PA Wire)
St Paul’s Cathedral Choristers prepare for their first live streamed Christmas concert in December (PA Wire)
Covid patient Margaret Dixon receiving oxygen (PA Wire)
Paramedics unloading a patient from an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a vaccination centre (PA Wire)
David Pearson, Deputy Lieutenant for West Yorkshire, lays a wreath of 200 white roses at the Sir Tom Moore memorial plaque in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on the day of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral in February (PA Wire)
Anti-lockdown protest (PA Wire)

