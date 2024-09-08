In Pictures: Young drivers take a spin in vintage race event
By The Newsroom
At first sight any visitor to the Goodwood Revival would have thought they had travelled back in time as cars took to the race track at the vintage event.
However, some of the drivers dazzling the crowds were very much ones for the future as they put the cars through their paces.
Spectators in vintage costumes watched the action in soggy conditions.
Formula One great Sir Jackie Stewart was there to add his expertise.
