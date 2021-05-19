In Video: Tower of London gates open again after lockdown

Raven master Chris Skaife holds aloft Branwen, one of the two latest additions to the tower’s conspiracy of ravens
Raven master Chris Skaife holds aloft Branwen, one of the two latest additions to the tower’s conspiracy of ravens (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:54pm, Wed 19 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Tower of London has reopened to the public after its longest closure since the Second World War.

The 1,000-year-old fortress unlocked the gates to queues of people, who were able to meet some of the tower’s new ravens.

Yeoman Warder Darren Hardy and Yeoman Serjeant Clive Towell were ready to open the West Door to let in the crowds after lockdown restrictions eased in England this week.

Coronavirus – Wed May 19, 2021 (PA Wire)

The opening of the tourist attraction comes alongside other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls.

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Reopening

Video

PA