10 November 2021

In Video: Tuvalu minister all at sea with message to Cop26 leaders

By The Newsroom
10 November 2021

The foreign minister of Tuvalu stood knee-deep in seawater on the shores of his small Pacific island nation and said he “will not give up” as world leaders meeting in Glasgow debate the climate crisis.

With his podium in the sea, trousers rolled up, Simon Kofe said rising sea levels are an “existential threat” to Tuvalu and surrounding islands.

