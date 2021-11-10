In Video: Tuvalu minister all at sea with message to Cop26 leaders
By The Newsroom
The foreign minister of Tuvalu stood knee-deep in seawater on the shores of his small Pacific island nation and said he “will not give up” as world leaders meeting in Glasgow debate the climate crisis.
With his podium in the sea, trousers rolled up, Simon Kofe said rising sea levels are an “existential threat” to Tuvalu and surrounding islands.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox