Independence for Scotland can be delivered within five years, says Swinney

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has said that independence can be delivered within five years “because the arguments for it are compelling”.

Mr Swinney told Sky News that independence is the “answer” to the cost-of-living crisis and Brexit, since these were the result of decisions taken in Westminster.

He also denied the appointment of Kate Forbes as his deputy would make his Government less socially progressive, insisting the rights of LGBT people remain a priority.

When asked whether independence can happen in five years, Mr Swinney told the broadcaster: “I think independence can be delivered in that timescale because the arguments for it are compelling.

The protection of the rights of LGBT individuals in our society is absolutely fundamental to my government - the protection of those rights and the enhancement of those rights

“If we look at two of the biggest issues we face as a country in Scotland: the effect of the cost of living and the implications of Brexit.

“Both of those major strategic factors that are doing severe economic and social damage to Scotland are because of bad decisions taken in Westminster, and independence is the answer to that.”

However, he acknowledged support for independence is not yet “compelling”.

He added: “We have got work to do to build greater support for independence, to make that support level compelling within Scotland, and that’s what my leadership will be about.”

He was also asked about the appointment of Ms Forbes as Deputy First Minister.

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, has previously faced criticism for her views on gay marriage and abortion rights and the Scottish Greens have expressed concerns about her attitudes towards some social issues.

Speaking from Bute House in Edinburgh, Mr Swinney said: “The protection of the rights of LGBT individuals in our society is absolutely fundamental to my Government – the protection of those rights and the enhancement of those rights.”

He also said he had not discussed abandoning the controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill with Ms Forbes when appointing her as his deputy, saying simply the “reality of the situation” is that the courts have ruled ministers are unable to proceed with it.

In January of last year, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack blocked the Scottish Government’s gender reforms, invoking for the first time Section 35 of the Scotland Act, claiming it interfered with UK-wide equalities legislation.

In December, the Court of Session ruled the action was lawful, despite a Scottish Government challenge.

The Bill would have made it easier for a transgender person to obtain a gender recognition certificate by removing the need for a medical diagnosis, as well as reducing the minimum age and the time required for someone to live in their acquired gender.

But opponents of the legislation said it could impact on protections for women and girls.

Mr Swinney said: “The reality of the situation we face is that the Supreme Court has said that we can’t legislate in that area, we can’t take forward that legislation, so I accept the rule of law, and that’s the position we find ourselves in.”

In response to Mr Swinney’s comments on independence, Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “John Swinney has made it crystal clear that he and his Government will not just continue, but accelerate, their relentless and divisive push for independence.

“The latest SNP leader is just another nationalist obsessed with plotting to break up the United Kingdom.

“The real priorities of Scots will continue to be ignored because vital time and resources are being wasted on the SNP’s push for independence.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them, like growing our economy, further reducing inflation and improving public services.

“We want to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges because that is what families and businesses in Scotland expect.

“This is not the time to be talking about distracting constitutional change.”