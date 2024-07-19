Independent MP says ‘potential death threat’ meant he missed Gaza announcement

An independent MP who campaigned on a pro-Gaza platform said he could not be in Parliament on Friday because he had to deal with a potential death threat.

Shockat Adam, MP for Leicester South, said that he welcomed the Government’s decision to restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

But he said that he could not be in the House of Commons to hear the Foreign Secretary David Lammy announce the move to overturn the suspension of funding to the UN’s main agency providing aid in Gaza because he was dealing with a potential death threat.

Mr Adam wrote: “I welcome the Government finally restoring funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after this was abruptly withdrawn by the Conservatives, denying Palestinians life-saving aid.

“Today, this victory is a result of the powerful mass movement.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have joined peaceful marches, and voters from all backgrounds, including of all faiths and none, sent Labour a clear message at the general election. This silence has consequences.

“Now, the Government must go further. We demand an immediate end to British arms sales to Israel, the recognition of the state of Palestine and the withdrawal of the legal bid to block the International Criminal Court from seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Regrettably, I could not be in the chamber today as I was dealing with a potential death threat.

“I want to thank the Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire police for their professional, prompt and courteous assistance in dealing with this incident.

“Aggressive behaviour towards me and my family has become commonplace, but I can assure my constituents it will not deter me from my duties.”

Several senior Labour figures were defeated at the general election by independent candidates amid discontent with the party’s position on the war in Gaza.

Mr Adam unseated Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth.

Mr Ashworth retweeted a post on Friday that noted Mr Adam was not present during the UNRWA announcement.

Mr Ashworth commented: “But our MP in Leicester South said his victory was for Gaza. Where is he?”

The Foreign Office paused any future funding for UNRWA in January due to allegations that staff from the aid organisation had been involved in the October 7 Hamas attack which began the latest outbreak of violence in the Middle East.

Mr Lammy told the Commons the Government was reassured that UNRWA is ensuring it meets neutrality standards and is strengthening its procedures, including on vetting, after Catherine Colonna, the French former foreign affairs minister, carried out an independent review.

Restoring funding to UNRWA was one of a series of demands related to Gaza that Mr Adam and four other independent MPs, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, outlined in a letter to the Foreign Secretary on Monday.

Leicestershire Police were contacted for comment. Cambridgeshire Police could not be reached.