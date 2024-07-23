Independent MP who defeated shadow minister vows to ‘speak truth to power’

A Pro-Gaza independent MP has vowed to “speak truth to power” and demand the Government “takes action for the poor and the dispossessed” in his maiden Commons speech.

Shockat Adam was at the centre of one of the big shocks of election night, when in winning his Leicester South constituency he unseated shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth who had a majority of more than 20,000.

Winning by fewer than 1,000 votes, Mr Adam dedicated his electoral victory to Gaza.

Giving his maiden speech in the Commons on Tuesday he said: “It’s important to remember that it’s the simplest things that people want and make the biggest difference to them in their lives. They want someone to speak up for them in these corridors of power.

“To speak about the injustices in the world, to give a voice to those who do not have one, a voice for those that have no might, that have no authority, or power.

“Whether it’s those that are forgotten in Yemen, the victims of conflict in Sudan or the ongoing devastation in Palestine, or regardless of where it is in the world.

“I will always endeavour to speak truth to power and demand this new Government takes action for the poor and the dispossessed and not just the powerful.”

Mr Adam, who was born in Malawi, spoke about his experiences of racism growing up in Leicester.

He said: “I remember embarking on my life journey with friends from all different creeds, colours, religions, no religions, and we made a life for ourselves in this amazing country.

“I remember also moments of racism, and one that comes to mind is one with my late mother, where we were in a park and we were set upon by a group of people who hurled abuse and foul things including language and objects in our direction.

“But these incidents were superseded by kindness, love and understanding by the great people of this country.”

The new MP also called for an end to division in his diverse constituency, saying: “My city is a united city.

Mr Adam said people of all religions have “lived in harmony for over half a century” in his area.

“However, in recent years, fractures have appeared, sown by those who wish to divide us, often by weaponising language,” he said.

“I understand that our isle does not have infinite resources. But we must always have infinite empathy, infinite sympathy and an infinite vocabulary that builds bridges and not destroys them.”

With hundreds of new MPs due to give their maiden speeches over the first weeks of the new Parliament, Mr Adam caused the chamber to perk up when he opened by promising to “curry favour” with the deputy speaker by keeping his contribution short, before unfurling a scroll of paper that pooled on the floor.

The licensed optometrist continued to entertain colleagues with a raft of vision-related puns, as he claimed to be only the second optometrist to become an MP.

He said: “I hope I can bring a little bit of my professional skills to help the House to focus on what matters and not be myopic in our decision-making.

“With laser-like reflections, I believe we can bring 20-20 vision to matters before us and not make a real spectacle of ourselves.”

Mr Adam concluded his speech citing a Chinese proverb, saying: “The best time to plant a tree was 25 years ago in order to enjoy its beauty, its shade, its fruit. But the next best time is today.

“We must plant that seed of unity, equality and justice. Now. To ensure that our future generations can enjoy the fruits of friendship, fairness and peace.”