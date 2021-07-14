Indiana Jones stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook on set in Glasgow

Indiana Jones stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Boyd Holbrook have been spotted on set filming in Glasgow city centre.

Several streets have been transformed into the United States for what is thought to be the fifth movie in the franchise starring Harrison Ford.

Fleabag star Waller-Bridge was spotted walking along Cochrane Street along with crew members as filming began on Wednesday.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Holbrook – who previously featured in The Predator, Gone Girl and Narcos – was also among those on set, having recently posted on Instagram about his involvement with the film.

Filming is thought to include several hundred extras with the main stars also including Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones.

A body-double for 79-year-old Ford, who is reportedly recovering from an injury during rehearsals, was also seen in a grey suit walking along the Glasgow street which is doubling up as New York.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

The movie’s director James Mangold – who also directed The Greatest Showman, Le Mans ’66 and Logan, which featured Holbrook – had already been pictured in Glasgow on set alongside other crew members.

Flags with the stars and stripes adorn some streets, along with signs saying “Welcome to New York, Astronauts” and other references to Apollo 11 – suggesting part of the film could be set in 1969.

A number of shop fronts have also been created, with traffic lights changed to the traditional yellow colour used in America.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Many onlookers lined both sides of a cordon on the street by Glasgow City Chambers, near George Square, as cameras started to roll on Wednesday.

An FDNY (Fire Department of the city of New York) truck was among the vehicles on set.

On Tuesday, rehearsals were seen taking place in a car park in Govan, near Ibrox Stadium, with a parade of vehicles – again featuring Apollo 11 references.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Vintage American cars could be seen alongside floats, with a moon-like object on one and a beauty pageant on another.

While some set features started appearing a week ago, filming could take place for another few weeks with a range of road closures listed on Glasgow City Council’s website.

Cochrane Street will continue to be closed on various days until July 31, with the “prohibition of pedestrian movements during ‘action'” in some cases.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

Vehicles will not be able to wait, load or unload – or even move – on other dates along St Vincent Street, Hope Street, West Nile Street and Wellington Street, among others.

Filming will move along to the Trongate, Montrose Street, Bothwell Street and Blythswood Street as the month goes on.

Vehicles will not be allowed to move along the M8 Kingston Bridge off-ramp to Bothwell Street from 8pm to 10pm between July 26 and 28.

Filming in Glasgow (PA Wire)

A list of street closures and timings can be found on the Glasgow City Council website: https://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/19741/Event-Road-Restrictions.

Other productions to have filmed in Glasgow in recent years include Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw, The Batman, Tetris and 1917.