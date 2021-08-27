Indyref2 could take place if support for a vote remains above 60% – Jack

A second independence referendum could take place if polling consistently shows 60% of Scots support having one, a UK Government minister has said.

Alister Jack’s statement is the first time a minister has defined conditions for allowing another vote on Scottish independence to take place.

Speaking to Politico, the Scottish Secretary said support for having a referendum – rather than independence itself – would have to be at 60% for a “reasonably long period”.

If you consistently saw 60% of the population wanting a referendum... then I would acknowledge that there was a desire for a referendum

His comments come after Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the UK Government would not stand in the way of a second referendum if it was the “settled will” of the Scottish people.

Asked what would constitute the “settled will”, Mr Jack said: “If you consistently saw 60% of the population wanting a referendum – not wanting independence but wanting a referendum – and that was sustained over a reasonably long period, then I would acknowledge that there was a desire for a referendum.

“Anyone can see that.

“But that’s not where we are and it’s not how I perceive things to be.

“I think I’m broadly where the public are, which is that now is not the time to be having a referendum.

“We’ve had one, we’ve made our decision, let’s get on and rebuild the economy and rebuild people’s lives.”

The latest poll on Scottish independence voting intention gave a 3% lead for the No side (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

The most recent published opinion poll on whether there should be a referendum was conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on August 4 and 5.

It found 42% support holding a referendum more than a year away but within five years, while 40% said they oppose having one in this timescale.

Voting intention gave the No side a lead of 3%.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have an independence referendum within the next five years, preferably by the end of 2023.