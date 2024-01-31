Inquests opened into deaths of man, woman and two young girls found in house

A coroner fought back tears as she opened inquests into the deaths of two young girls, a man and a woman who were found stabbed in their necks at a house near Norwich.

Police found Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and eight-year-old Natasha Kuczynska dead at an address in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey on January 19.

Norfolk area coroner Samantha Goward appeared to begin to cry as she first opened the inquest into Natasha’s death, before apologising and reaching for a tissue.

The coroner told Wednesday’s hearing in Norwich that Natasha was a school pupil and her body, like those of the other three, was identified in hospital by her neighbour of two-and-a-half years, Louise Smith.

Natasha’s provisional medical cause of death was recorded as “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

The coroner said Jasmin, who was also a school pupil, died of an “incised wound of the neck”.

She said that structural engineer Mr Kuczynski, who was born in Poland, died of a “stab wound to the neck” and was found at his home address.

The coroner said that a report had been requested from the mental health trust.

Ms Goward said that businesswoman Ms Sukpengpanao, who lived in Thailand, died of “stab wounds to the neck”.

All four of the inquests, which were opened separately, were adjourned until a pre-inquest review hearing on April 29.

Norfolk Police said the deaths of Ms Sukpengpanao, Jasmin and Natasha are being treated as murder.

The death of Mr Kuczynski is not being treated as suspicious, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killings, the force said.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and the watchdog said it has started an independent investigation into contact the force had with the man prior to the deaths.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on January 19.

“During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state, saying he was confused.

“He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

“At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

“Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead.

“Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.”