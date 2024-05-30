‘Inspirational’ D-Day veteran dies aged 100

A 100-year-old D-Day veteran described as an “inspiration” has died less than a fortnight before the 80th anniversary of the landings.

David Teacher, who served as a mechanic with the RAF in the Second World War, died last Friday, a spokesman for Broughton House care home in Salford, Greater Manchester, said.

Mr Teacher, who was born in Hastings, East Sussex, was one of the first to arrive on Juno beach in the 1944 Normandy landings.

As well as fixing broken down vehicles, he worked with his squadron to take control of all equipment, including food and ammunition, and ensure troops arriving went through designated safe areas.

He stayed on the beach for three months, living in a trench, and went on to the Battle of the Bulge.

Karen Miller, chief executive of veterans’ care home Broughton House, said: “David was 100 years old and was an inspiration to us all. He lived with us for three years and was immensely popular, much-loved and respected by all of our residents and staff.

“David served this country during World War Two with enormous courage, and after his service he continued inspire others through his charity work with ex-service organisations, and by sharing with the younger generation the important values of friendship, duty and service.

“It was a privilege for us to care for him in his later years and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our sympathies are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Teacher, who volunteered at the Imperial War Museum, was made an MBE in 2012 for his work with ex-service organisations and charity in Greater Manchester.

He was a former vice-chairman of Bolton and District Normandy Veterans Association and an ex-chairman of the Manchester Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be marked on Thursday June 6 with commemorations in Normandy as well as across the UK.