Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook down: Users unable to access platforms worldwide in major outage
Social media users have been left speechless with WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram all going down at the same time.
Tracking website Downdetector recorded a spike in users reporting issues across all three platforms at around 4pm on Monday.
Over 17,000 people reported being unable to access the services run by Facebook in the space of 15 minutes.
Many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the hashtag #facebookdown soon trending.
Ironically, even Facebook’s communications executive Andy Stone, had to use the rival social media platform to advise that they were “aware” of the issue and were working on it.
He tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”