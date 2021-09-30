Insulate Britain supporters glue hands to the ground on M25’s junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex on eighth day of climate protests
9:16am, Thu 30 Sep 2021
Climate activists have blocked part of the M25 for an eighth day.
Insulate Britain supporters glued their hands to the ground at Junction 30 at Thurrock in Essex.
Essex Police wrote on Twitter: “We are currently on scene of disruption on the M25 at J30 for Thurrock.
“We were called to reports of people blocking the road and officers responded within minutes.
“We are currently working to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.”
The force added: “We know this will be frustrating for people using the road but we appreciate your patience and understanding.”