Insulate Britain renews roadblock campaign in central London

Insulate Britain has targeted Canary Wharf as it renews its roadblock campaign after a pause.

Demonstrators from the environmental group obstructed the Limehouse Causeway at the junction with the A1206 at 8.20am on Monday.

Other protesters targeted Bishops Gate and Upper Thames Street.

A total of 61 of activists are sitting in the road carrying Insulate Britain banners, and some have glued themselves to the road surface.

Members of the public argued with demonstrators as police detained them and dragged them from the road.

The group posted to its website at 8.30am, coinciding with the start of the demonstrations, with the message: “We won’t stand by while the Government kills our kids.”

In a statement, activist Liam Norton branded the Government “treasonous”, claiming it had “betrayed” citizens and was leading the country on a path to “genocide”.

He said: “We know that the public is frustrated and annoyed at the disruption we have caused.

“They should know that one way or another this country will have to stop emitting carbon. We can do that now in an orderly, planned way, insulating homes and preventing thousands of deaths from fuel poverty, or we can wait until millions have lost their homes and are fighting for water or starving to death.”

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

It blocked roads on 14 days over the five weeks to October 14, with activists often gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it takes for police to remove them.

Hundreds of arrests were made, with some people detained several times

The campaign continues despite injunctions leaving protesters facing court summons and possible imprisonment or an unlimited fine.