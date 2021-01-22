Intention to take up a Covid-19 vaccine increases with age – ONS

The older a person, the more likely they are to intend to take up a coronavirus vaccine, figures suggest.

Around eight in 10 people aged 16-29 (81%) said they would be very likely or fairly likely to take up an offered vaccine, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

This rose to 98% of adults aged 70 and over.

Overall, around nine in 10 (89%) respondents said they would be very likely or fairly likely to have the vaccine if offered, and around one in 20 (5%) very or fairly unlikely.

The figures also show that one in 100 people said they had declined a jab, which would be the equivalent of around half a million adults.

The ONS analysed responses from 4,492 people in Britain between January 13 and 17 as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey to understand the impact of Covid-19 on society.

The survey did not include adults living in care homes or other establishments, so does not address vaccinations in these settings.

The ONS said it will examine attitudes to vaccination among different groups of the population in more detail next week.

Among adults who said they were unlikely to take the jab, the most common reason was being worried about potential long-term effects on their health (43%).

A similar proportion (42%) were worried about potential side effects, and 40% said they wanted to wait to see how well the vaccine works.

Around a quarter (26%) said they do not think it will be safe.

So far, around 4.9 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

Before approval, the vaccines underwent a rigorous testing process to pass standards of safety, quality and effectiveness set by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Reports of serious side effects, such as allergic reactions, have been very rare, and no long-term complications have been reported, the NHS says.

The ONS figures suggest there has been a slight gradual increase in positive attitudes towards getting vaccinated.

In early December, 78% of adults said they would be likely or fairly likely to take up an offered jab.