Inverclyde becomes ‘Twinverclyde’ with 17 sets of twins set to start school

A Scottish local authority is bracing itself for the second largest number of twins on record starting primary school next week.

Schools in Inverclyde will welcome 17 sets of twins entering primary one on Friday August 18 in an area that’s colloquially become known as “Twinverclyde” due to the high number of twins.

The only other time where more twins started school in the region was in 2015 – when 19 sets of twins started primary one.

On Friday, the majority of the 2023 class gathered at St Patrick’s Primary School, Greenock, for a dress rehearsal ahead of their first day next week.

Most of the youngsters were present with 15 of the 17 sets of twins in attendance.

St Patrick’s, together with Ardgowan Primary, is one of the two schools in Inverclyde taking in the most pairs of twins, with three sets each joining their respective primary one classes.

The class of 2023 will take the Inverclyde twin count to 147 sets since 2013, which is an average of 13 sets each year.

Graeme Brooks, depute provost of Inverclyde Council, said: “It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one.

“Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms.

“It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday.

“We’re lucky to have so many incredible schools here in Inverclyde with every one renewed or extensively refurbished, including St Patrick’s which was rebuilt and opened in 2016, thanks to the council’s unprecedented quarter billion (£250,000,000) investment in our schools estate.

“But schools are nothing without the children, staff and families who make them and it’s great to see some of the next generation coming through here today and I wish them all the very best as they embark on the next stage of their education journey.”