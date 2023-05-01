01 May 2023

Investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in broad daylight

By The Newsroom
01 May 2023

A woman has died after being stabbed in south London during the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at around 4.04pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk.

Met Police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance attended, but the woman – believed to be in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the woman have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A number of roads are currently closed as officers continue to work at the scene.

Inquiries remain ongoing and any witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting CAD 4278/01 May. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

