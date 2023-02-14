Police forensic officers at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover after a large search and rescue operation in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, following an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants in December (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Investigation launched into Channel migrant boat tragedy in December

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is looking into the UK’s emergency response after four people died when a migrant boat capsized in the Channel.

A major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on December 14 after reports of a boat in distress, with the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police involved.

A total of 39 people were safely brought to shore, while four others were pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the MAIB said: “The MAIB has launched an investigation into the sinking of a migrant boat in UK waters while it was attempting to cross the English Channel on December 14 2022, resulting in four confirmed fatalities.

“The focus of the investigation will be on the UK’s emergency response. The mechanism for the foundering of the small boat will also be explored.”

The MAIB said the exact number of people in the boat has not yet been established.

Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Kent Police said Bah had been charged with knowingly facilitating the attempted arrival in the UK of people he knew or had reasonable cause to believe were asylum seekers.

