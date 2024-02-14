14 February 2024

Investigation launched into performance of National Highways

14 February 2024

An investigation has been launched into National Highways as its “performance has dipped in a number of areas”, a regulator has announced.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it is conducting the inquiry because potential risks it identified in a report in July 2023 have “materialised”, relating to issues such as the delivery of major schemes and management of assets.

National Highways is the Government-owned company responsible for motorways and major A roads in England.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: “National Highways has generally delivered well for road users, but in recent months we have become concerned that its performance has dipped in a number of areas and issues are recurring.

“We are opening an investigation now to help ORR and National Highways achieve a common understanding of what is causing the current dip in performance, and whether it is still reasonable for us to expect the levels of performance set out in the second Road Investment Strategy.

“We can then put in place any appropriate measures before the end of this road period and set the company up for success in the next, delivering for road users and taxpayers.”

