20 January 2024

Investigation under way after two Navy warships collide in Middle East port

By The Newsroom
20 January 2024

A collision between two Royal Navy warships in a Middle East harbour has sparked an investigation.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show HMS Chiddingfold reversing into HMS Bangor off the coast of Bahrain.

No-one was hurt but “some damage was sustained”, the Royal Navy said.

I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented

The two minehunters had been based in the Middle East to ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren said: “Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.

“I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented.

“In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales to remain in hospital for 14 days after undergoing abdominal surgery

news

Five-week-old baby died after neck was ‘snapped’ during days of abuse, jury told

news

‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

world news