Ireland cannot unilaterally withdraw from Lebanon peacekeeping duties – Martin

Ireland cannot unilaterally withdraw from peacekeeping duties in Lebanon, the Tanaiste has insisted.

There are currently 379 Irish Defence Forces personnel serving with the UN’s Unifil mission in south Lebanon.

Micheal Martin said the troops were currently bunkered down in camps amid the intensification of hostilities after incursions across the border by Israeli forces.

The Tanaiste highlighted that the Unifil peacekeeping mission involved the co-operation of many nations working together.

He made clear Irish troops would be remaining part of the mission.

“We’re part of a Unifil peacekeeping mission which involves thousands of troops and many, many countries contributing those troops,” Mr Martin said.

“We’ve seen in the past in environments where troops were unilaterally pulled out, the consequences were terrible.

“So there has been a deterrence in terms of the presence of so many Unifil troops in south Lebanon for quite some time.”

Offering an update on the Irish soldiers, he added: “They are safe right now, they’ve bunkered down.

“Moving around Lebanon now would be quite dangerous because of the level of kinetic activity across Lebanon.

“We have seasoned, experienced people managing this.

“Our Defence Forces are professional and well trained for scenarios such as this.

“It is very challenging. I am very conscious of the families at home here who are very, very worried.

“I want to assure the families that their loved ones are accounted for, they are safe and within the complexes right now.”

Mr Martin said the Government was focused on force protection and working with EU colleagues to secure a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Ireland’s Defence Forces shared support information for the families of Irish peacekeepers and said their “strength, patience and support” was appreciated.

They emphasised that support is available through liaison officers, the local barracks or through the 24-hour Inspire support services on 1800 409-673 in Ireland, or 00-353-1-685-6816 from abroad.

“The Defence Forces would like to acknowledge and thank the families of our soldiers currently deployed in Lebanon,” a spokesperson said.

“Today the Chief of Staff reiterated that a deployment overseas is not just the soldier getting on the plane but those we leave at home too. Your strength, patience and support of our troops at this difficult time is much appreciated.”

It added: “The Defence Forces can reconfirm that all Defence Forces’ personnel are currently safe and accounted for, and they continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and monitor the developing situation in their respective mission areas.”