Irish and UK ministers say ‘politics is only way’ to de-escalate Middle East

The Irish and British foreign ministers have expressed “deep concern” about the escalation in the Middle East and called for “a political solution”.

The deputy Irish premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Iveagh House in Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

It follows on from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Dublin last month and Sir Keir’s trip to Brussels on Wednesday where he met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said Mr Lammy’s visit provided an important opportunity to “underscore the commitment and ambition” of both governments for the British-Irish relationship.

It is the first visit by a UK Foreign Secretary to Dublin since 2017.

Among the issues discussed during the bilateral were developments in Northern Ireland, progress on the EU-UK relationship and work to repeal and replace the Legacy Act.

A joint communique issued on Thursday said “a particular focus” was placed on connections between people and supporting sustainable economic growth through increased trade and investment.

It also said that Ireland’s decision to open a new Ireland House in central London in 2026 was “a clear expression of intent and confidence” in the UK-Ireland relationship.

Mr Martin and Mr Lammy also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the escalating conflict in the Middle East, agreeing to intensify cooperation and consultation on foreign and security issues.

“At what is a critical moment in the Middle East, they agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and renewed focus on a two-State solution, which is the only viable path to lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians,” it said.

“They condemned Iranian attacks on Israel, expressed deep concern about spiralling violence in the region, and agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire between Hizballah and Israel.

I also look forward to discussing our continued resolute support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion.

“A political solution is the only way to restore stability and security for those innocent people living either side of the Lebanese-Israeli border.”

Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting: “In an enormously complex global environment, it makes sense for Ireland and the UK to work together as closely as possible to address urgent global challenges.

“The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East requires immediate and decisive action.”

The Foreign Secretary said ahead of the meeting: “For too long our relationship with Ireland has not delivered to its full potential – but now, together, we are setting out on a new path.

“Ireland is our closest neighbour in many more ways than just geography. Our energy systems, infrastructure, economic markets, culture, sporting pursuits and family trees are deeply intertwined.

“Let’s use this unique connection to strengthen our partnership to help both the UK and Ireland forge a more secure and prosperous future.”

Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, who is leading the work on the EU reset, said he was “delighted” to be in Dublin with Mr Lammy “to discuss how the UK, Ireland and the EU can start to build the stable, positive and forward-looking relationship we need for long-term co-operation”.