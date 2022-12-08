Irish Government not contemplating ‘Covid-type’ measures for Strep A

The Irish Government is not contemplating any Covid-type measures for Strep A, the Tanaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar said the Government was “very concerned” over the invasive form of the bacterial infection that has been linked to the death of a four-year-old child in Ireland.

He urged parents to keep children who are unwell at home.

The Government is very concerned about Strep A. It's a bacteria illness that's been around for some time but there has been a number of cases and unfortunately, sadly, at least one fatality in recent times

He also said the State had not been informed of any shortage of oral or IV penicillin “at this stage”, adding “we’re aware what’s been signalled in the UK”.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed on Wednesday that invasive Group A Streptococcal infection was found to be the cause of the infection associated with the death of the four-year old child in the north east area of the country.

“It is a treatable illness but very important that we heed the advice of the CMO,” he said.

“If your child has a high temperature, sore throat, cough, keep them home, keep them under observation and contact GP if you feel their deteriorating.”

He added: “We’re not at the point where we’re contemplating any Covid-type measures, this is not a virus, it’s different. This is a bacterial infection and the number of cases thankfully so far is relatively low.”

But he said people should remember some of the advice that applied during Covid and keep children at home if they are unwell.

Public health staff are supporting the family as well as the school the child who died of the infection had attended.

Health authorities have contacted schools and childcare providers with information on Strep A infections, including scarlet fever and other winter viruses.

Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth and health authorities have stressed that while it is a worrying time for parents, most children who get ill from a Strep A infection will have a mild illness which can be treated with antibiotics.

The advice stresses that if a child is seriously unwell, particularly if they are getting worse, professional medical advice should be sought.